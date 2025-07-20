WI vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell On The Cusp Of Achieving Elusive Landmark In 1st T20I Clash Against West Indies, Set To Join Elusive List

Glenn Maxwell on the cusp of achieving a new career milestone | Image: ANI

West Indies vs Australia: Shai Hope-led West Indies will square off against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the first T20I match of the five-game series, at Sabina Park in Kingston, on Monday, July 21st.

The match between West Indies and Australia will kick off at 5:30 AM IST.

The Aussies are coming into the T20I series after whitewashing the Caribbeans in the three-match Test series. In the first match of the long-format series, Australia sealed a 159-run win over West Indies at Kensington Oval.

In the second match, the Aussies dominated the Caribbeans and clinched a 133-run triumph in St George's. Meanwhile, in the third Test match of the series, Australia sealed a 176-run victory over the West Indies in Kingston.

Glenn Maxwell On The Brink Of Achieving New Landmark In International Cricket

In the upcoming T20I match of the series, the Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be aiming to achieve another career milestone.

The 36-year-old Aussie allrounder needs just seven runs to touch the 7000-run mark in international cricket. In all three formats, Maxwell played 272 matches and 256 innings for Australia, scoring 6993 runs at an average of 31.78, and a strike rate of 128.59. He has 10 centuries and 34 half-centuries in international cricket.

Glenn Maxwell also needs just three runs to surpass the great Donald Bradman in the list of the highest run-scorers for Australia. Don Bradman scored 6996 runs from 52 matches and 80 innings for Australia at an average of 99.94, and a strike rate of 58.60.

Glenn Maxwell's Stats In International Cricket

Glenn Maxwell made his Australia debut in the ODI format in 2012. Following that, Maxwell scored 3990 runs from 149 ODI matches and 136 innings at a strike rate of 126.70.

The 36-year-old played his maiden T20I match in 2012 against Pakistan. In the shortest format, Glenn Maxwell scored 2664 runs from 116 matches and 106 innings at a strike rate of 154.97.