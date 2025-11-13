FACT CHECK! Has Rohit Sharma Actually Confirmed His Availability For Vijay Hazare Trophy by Agreeing to BCCI's Diktat?

Ind vs SA: Till yesterday, it was understood that former India captain Rohit Sharma would feature in the upcoming season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as asked by the Board of Control of Cricket in India. And it was also reported that Virat Kohli is yet to give clarity on it which is awaited. Now, a new report in the TOI claims that Rohit has given no such clarity or confirmation. Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil has confirmed this.

‘Not received any message from Rohit’

“I have not received any message from Rohit Sharma yet. But if he plays for Mumbai, it will be good for us. It will be a good thing for the youngsters. I really appreciate this great step by the BCCI, Ajit Agarkar (chief selector) and Gautam Gambhir (India head coach) (of asking India players to turn out for their teams in domestic cricket when available),” Patil told TOI on Wednesday.

Rohit, who only plays the ODIs now, has specially been asked by the Indian board to feature in domestic games in order to stay fit. Interesting to see if he finally confirms his availability in the next few days.

Advertisement

When is VHT?

Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is an elite domestic competition, will be held between Dec 24, 2025 and January 8, 2026. Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group C, alongside Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Goa and will play their matches in Jaipur. Before that, India play a three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. Rohit is expected to feature in that. He will be hopeful that he can continue his good form from Australia into that series.