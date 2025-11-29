Faf du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Veteran SA Cricketer To Miss Out For First Time In 14 Years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has opted out of the upcoming IPL 2026 season and has officially pulled out of the player pool in the upcoming auction.

Faf du Plessis has been a stalwart in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and went on to have a significant stint in the cash-rich cricket tournament. However, Faf has now decided to opt out of the tournament, which could be a shock to the fans.

The former Proteas men's cricketer last featured in the IPL 2025 season with the Delhi Capitals. He featured under Indian all-rounder Axar Patel's captaincy.

Faf du Plessis Opts Out Of IPL 2026 Auction; SA Veteran Ends 14-Year Run

Faf du Plessis shared an elaborate statement on social media, saying that he will opt out of the IPL 2026 auction. For the first time in 14 years, the South African veteran will not be in action in the Indian Premier League.

The former Proteas men's cricketer expressed that opting out of the IPL is a huge decision, but he is grateful for the time he has spent in the cash-rich tournament.

Du Plessis further noted that this is not the end of his chapter in the IPL, saying that the withdrawal is not a goodbye. He assured the fans that they will see him again.

"After 14 seasons in the IPL, l've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back.

"This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.