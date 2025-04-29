Fake Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Replies To Sachin Tendulkar's Appreciation Post, Fans Call Out Unethical Use Of Social Media

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavansh became a household name on April 28, 2025, after scoring a quickfire ton against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The youngster shattered multiple records as he kept on tonking international bowlers for fun during the 47th game of the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Suryavanshi scored the second-fastest hundred in the history of the cash-rich league, and he is now being touted as one of the stars in the making for Indian cricket.

Fans Slam Fake Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The 14-year-old cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 101 runs off 38 balls, which made him the youngest ever to score a T20 hundred. The youngster scored 94 runs with the help of boundaries. Suryavanshi, who struck at 265.79, hit 11 sixes and 7 fours in his quickfire ton.

Life has come full circle for the youngster. Suryavanshi was in tears after he was dismissed against Lucknow Super Giants on his debut, but nine days later, he did what is almost hard to imagine. Suryavanshi was praised by the great Sachin Tendulkar as he took to Instagram to reflect on the youngster's innings. "Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings," wrote the Master Blaster.

Fake Vaibhav Suryavanshi replies to Sachin Tendulkar's post | Image: Instagram/@sachintendulkar

Interestingly, a fake user ID with the name and profile picture of Vaibhav Suryavanshi replied to Sachin's post and received a lot of flak.

Suryavanshi Powers Rajasthan To Historic Run Chase

Rajasthan, who had botched three run chases in the past, had to chase down a total of 210 runs against Gujarat Titans' experienced bowling. Little did the champions of 2022 know that a fearless kid would walk out and take the game away from them.