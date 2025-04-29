'Badaa Muskil Se Ghar Chal Rahaa': After Stellar IPL Ton Vaibhav Suryavanshi Opens Up On The Challenges His Family Faced

RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batter from Bihar, scripted history in IPL 2025 by scoring the second-fastest hundred of the cash-rich league. "Play the ball and not the stature of the bowler" is an old saying in cricket, but very few players have been able to implement and incorporate this in their game.

When Suryavanshi debuted for Rajasthan while playing against the Lucknow Super Giants and smacked the first ball of his IPL career for a six, he straightaway showed glimpses of the talent that he has. Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Rashid Khan - these are the bowlers that Suryavanshi belted all across Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to get to his maiden IPL ton.

Interestingly, Suryavanshi scored 94 runs in boundaries with the help of 11 sixes and 7 fours. The youngster ended up scoring 101 runs off 38 balls with a strike rate of 265.79.

Suryavanshi Sheds Light On The Role Of His Family Behind His Success

The Rajasthan Royals, who've had a history of picking and nurturing young talent, shocked everybody by picking the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for INR 1.1 crore. It seems that the risk has paid off, and they have another young talented batter in their wings who can rewrite the manner in which the game is being played in the near future.

After playing a whirlwind knock in Jaipur, Suryavanshi revealed the role that his family played in his cricketing career. "Wherever I am today is because of my parents. My mother used to push me to attend training sessions. She used to wake up at two in the morning after having just three hours of sleep. She used to prepare my meals. My father had to give up his work to oversee my training; my brother took over it. We are almost in a hand-to-mouth kind of situation (ghar bada mushkil se chal raha)," said Suryavanshi.

A Star Is Born In Jaipur