'Washington Sundar's Introduction...': Sanjay Manjrekar Points Shubman Gill's Tactical Error That Cost India Lord's Test

India vs England: It was heartbreak for the visiting Indian team as they lost the Lord's Test on Monday by 22 runs to concede England a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series. Following the loss, captain Shubman Gill has come under the scanner. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned Gill got it wrong to bring in Washington Sundar a little late in the second innings. As per Manjrekar, it may have cost India 30-40 runs.

Did Sundar's Late Introduction Hurt India?

"Washington Sundar's introduction, a spinner's introduction very late in the second innings also may have cost India 30-40 runs," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings. He picked up four wickets to rattle the hosts. It was the wicket of Joe Root that triggered the collapse. The all-rounder produced the fourth-best bowling figures by an Indian spin bowler at Lord's in history, a ground India have played 20 times in history. His spell of 4-22 is the best by an Indian spinner at the iconic stadium in the 21st century. He also became the fifth Indian spinner in history to take a four-wicket haul at Lord's.

With the bat Sundar disappointed as he scored 23 and a duck in the two outings at Lord's.

Can India Square it up at Manchester?