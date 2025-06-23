'I Have Played 10 Years': Jasprit Bumrah Hits Back At His Critics Constantly Mocking Him Over Fitness And Workload Management Issues

IND vs ENG 1st Test: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is turning out to be the same as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Overseas Test tours have been a huge concern for the Indian team, and the problems refuse to die down. The opening Test of the ongoing India vs England series has been shocking so far, given India's approach in the field and with the ball in hand. India dominated England on the first day of the series, and since then, everything went downhill. England demonstrated what 'Bazball' stands for in the next two days, and India is now under the pump, given that they have blown away their chances of securing what could have been an iconic Test victory.

The biggest concern that India had was with their fielding. Sloppy effort, dropped catches, and failure in execution of plans – these are the biggest factors that allowed the hosts to reclaim the driver's seat. Just like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, there was one man who continued to fight alone, and that was Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah Lashes Out at His Critics

The Indian team is highly relying on Jasprit Bumrah, and something similar happened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that was played earlier this year. Unfortunately, Bumrah was overbowled, and he picked up an injury, which resulted in him missing the Champions Trophy. The Indian bowling looked toothless, as it could, and the onus once again fell upon Bumrah.

The ace Indian pacer bowled 24.4 overs and picked up 5 wickets. After picking up another valuable five-for, the star Indian pacer took a dig at his critics who keep mocking him for his workload-related issues. "People had said in all these years, some said (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months, but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL," said Bumrah after the end of Day 3's play.

Jasprit Bumrah's Never-Ending Workload

Jasprit Bumrah is a national treasure, and he will go down as one of the finest to play the sport. Time and again, it has been proven that the Indian team needs Bumrah to step up on big occasions. Fitness certainly has been a big issue for the pacer, but the blame in this partially falls on the Indian team management too. It is high time that the stakeholders of the Indian team find an able bowling partner for Jasprit Bumrah, who continues to fight alone in crucial moments of the game.