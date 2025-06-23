IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna Becomes First Indian Player In History To Script Unwanted Feat As Ben Stokes' England Exposes India's Bowling In Leeds

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: The demons of uncertainty continue to haunt India in the longest format of the game. There were a lot of talks around India starting a new era with a young captain (Shubman Gill) at the helm of the Indian Test team, but England has refused to pull their punches. The first day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series showed India dominate England, but since then, everything has gone in England's favor.

Prasidh Krishna Scripts Unwanted Record

Be it the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 or the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India's problems have continued to remain the same. The pitches in England have somewhat gone flat, but India's bowling and performances in the field are very much questionable. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur looked absolutely helpless and clueless with the ball, despite being such experienced campaigners.

As usual, and as the norm generally is, things have fallen upon Bumrah's shoulders, who is already dealing with fitness issues. Mohammed Siraj showed signs of promise from the second spell, but by that time, all the damage was done.

India's biggest worry with the ball in hand was Prasidh Krishna, who performed impeccably well in the warm-up games. Krishna gave up 128 runs and picked up 3 wickets, but his economy has been the biggest worry. Krishna maintained an economy of 6.40 while bowling against the bullish English side in the first innings. Unfortunately for Krishna, this is the worst economy registered by any Indian bowler while bowling at least 120 balls in their spell.

England Stage Historic Fightback After Being Outplayed on Day 1

In reply to India's 471 in the first innings, England ended up scoring 465 runs with just one centurion (Ollie Pope) in their ranks. As compared to England, India had three centurions in Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who controlled the proceedings on the first day of the Test match. After the first three days of this Test series, it is clear that the series will be decided on the batting prowess of these two sides.