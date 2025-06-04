Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Virat Kohli Gifts RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar His Bat After Bengaluru Decimate PBKS To Win Maiden IPL Title, Video Goes Viral

Updated 4 June 2025 at 10:50 IST

Virat Kohli Gifts RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar His Bat After Bengaluru Decimate PBKS To Win Maiden IPL Title, Video Goes Viral

IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the summit clash. RCB won their maiden IPL title after eighteen odd years

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Rajat Patidar flaunts Virat Kohli's bat
Rajat Patidar flaunts Virat Kohli's bat | Image: X/@RCBTweets

IPL 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) broke their 18-year-old jinx and they can now call themselves the IPL champions. RCB, a team that has always enjoyed the luxury of having the biggest superstars of the game in their ranks, lifted the coveted IPL silverware after beating the Punjab Kings by 6 runs on the biggest night of the franchise cricket calendar year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had registered 190 runs in their quota of 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Punjab Kings (PBKS), but they defended the total and earned themselves the honor to be the defending champion next year.

Virat Kohli Gifts Rajat Patidar His Bat

Winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no mere feat. A tournament with 10 teams, fighting for glory for nearly two months with a busy travel schedule, takes a lot out of the players, physically and mentally. It took eighteen years for someone like Virat Kohli to win the title. Kohli is the only player to have served one franchise for eighteen long years, and his services have finally paid off.

Kohli was accompanied by AB de Villiers while he was walking back to the RCB dressing room. Once he reached, he saw Rajat Patidar, the RCB skipper, sitting all by himself and trying to process the things that had just transpired regarding RCB's win. Kohli was quick to spot Rajat and, as a way to say thank you, Kohli picked up one of his bats and gifted it to Rajat Patidar, who later kissed the gift given to him by the former RCB skipper.

ALSO READ | Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player Of The Season, And More: Here's A Full List Of Award Winners In IPL 2025

Virat Kohli Joins MS Dhoni In An Elusive List

Virat Kohli has now completed white-ball cricket, and he has achieved everything that there is to achieve in ODI and T20 cricket. After RCB's comprehensive win against the Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli became only the second Indian player after MS Dhoni to win the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Should Retire From IPL Now That RCB Have Finally Won The Title. Here's Why

Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.

Published 4 June 2025 at 10:50 IST