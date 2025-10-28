Fast-Bowling Great James Anderson Honoured With Knighthood Following Distinguished Career In England Cricket

Cricketer James Anderson after he was made a Knight Bachelor by the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England | Image: Pool Photo via AP

Former England fast bowler James Anderson has been knighted for his distinctive services to the game of cricket.

Throughout his career, which spans over two decades, the English fast bowler has emerged as a prime example of consistency and grit towards the game.

Anderson's commitment to his international side is a testament to greatness, as he holds the remarkable distinction of being England's all-time leading wicket-taker in cricket.

James Anderson Knighted In Recognition Of Services To Cricket

James Anderson is now officially 'Sir James Anderson.' The legendary English fast bowler has been knighted, and he received the prestigious honour from Princess Anne during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had recognised the 43-year-old fast bowler for his services to cricket during his resignation honours list in April 2025.

Following his knighthood, Sir James Anderson has joined a rare list of cricketers, featuring Sir Alastair Cook, Sir Ian Botham, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, and Sir Andrew Strauss.

James Anderson: The Fast-Bowling Boogeyman of English Cricket

Sir James Anderson made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002. He went on to make his ODI debut for England in the same year. Anderson made his Test debut in May 2003, marking the beginning of his illustrious cricket career.

For England Cricket, Sir James Anderson emerged as the team's premium fast bowler who stood up to the task.

As a genuine wicket-taker, he currently holds the record for picking up the most Test wickets for England in international cricket.

Anderson is one of the leading all-time wicket takers in Test cricket, standing at 704 in 188 Test appearances. Only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne outrank him in the global list.

The Sri Lankan icon has 800 wickets, while the legendary Aussie spinner has 708 wickets to his name.

The 43-year-old also features as England's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket, where he picked up 269 wickets in the 194 One-Day matches he has played.