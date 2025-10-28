Mohammed Shami Throws His Hat Into Selection Ring With Fiery Five-for In Ranji Trophy, Makes Intent Clear

Mohammed Shami has kept his intent clear as he continues to put up an impressive performance to strengthen his comeback bid. The Indian speedster has been away from the Indian fold ever since he suffered persistent knee issues that put him out of contention.

But the Indian fast bowler did not consider it a setback; Mohammed Shami is following the BCCI mandate and has been actively participating in domestic cricket with Bengal.

Mohammed Shami Stakes His Claim For India Recall Following Brutal Five-Wicket Haul

Following an impressive spell in the Ranji Trophy tournament so far, Mohammed Shami has made it clear that he wants to make an international comeback.

The Bengal speedster expressed the hard work he put in to remain ready for action and highlighted that his prime motivation was to remain fit and stay available for the senior Indian men's national cricket team.

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami added that he will continue to perform in domestic cricket, but his international comeback rests in the selectors' hands.

“A lot of hard work is there, and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that (again).

Advertisement

“My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. In the ground, I will continue to perform, and the rest is on the selectors’ hands,” Mohammed Shami said to the reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Mohammed Shami Propels Bengal Towards Significant Victory In Ranji Trophy

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament, Mohammed Shami put up a clinical five-for during Bengal's second Ranji Trophy outing against Gujarat at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shami delivered an impressive 5/38 spell in the fourth innings to derail the Gujarat batters, who had a target of 327. The Bengal speedster's spell powered them to a second straight victory by 141 runs in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy tournament.