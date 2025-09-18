Fielding Coach T Dilip Shares Innovative Techniques Which Elevated India’s Fielding Standards In Asia Cup: 'It's All About How Players Are...'

Team India have been in full swing in the Asia Cup 2025, having already secured an entry into the Super 4s. The defending champions sealed back-to-back wins and will now take on Oman in the last group stage encounter in Dubai on Friday.

T Dilip Shared India's Fielding Secrets In Asia Cup

India's fielding has always been top-notch, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja contributing wholeheartedly on the pitch. The Men In Blue looked very sharp in the Asia Cup this term and have been involved in some sharp catching at the Duvai International Cricket Stadium in the ongoing tournament. Despite difficult conditions under the lights, Indian cricketers have made them look easy.

In a video shared on BCCI's social media handle, Fielding coach T. Dilip has revealed some key inputs behind India's fielding drills. "It's all about how players are switched on at that particular moment and how they respond to that particular ball.

“Which is very, very important considering the humidity around in Dubai and especially in T20, which is a very high-intensity game.”

He highlighted why Dubai stands out as a challenging venue than other stadiums.

"One of the challenges we encountered, especially in the Dubai stadium (Dubai International Cricket Stadium), is that the lights are slightly different. It's more of a ring of fire, which are on the dome basically rather than the poles, what you usually come across.

“The challenge in the ring of fire is especially on the outfield boundary line catches. There is a tendency that you lose sight of the ball for a split second, especially when the ball is travelling through that or coming through it and another challenge, which is because of the humidity, density, the depth and perception of high catches over a period. The drop is different when compared to other places.

“So what we try to do in practice sessions is add variable practices. What we did at boundary line catching is as soon as I hit a ball, they see the ball but for a split second, they are watching back at the rope, so that we are replicating that split second.”

Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested Against Oman