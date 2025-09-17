What Will You Call This Rishabh Pant Shot? Reddit Users Debate

Comparison between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni has intensified over the years. Pant's heroics in Test cricket have hogged the limelight lately, while MS Dhoni remains the most successful Indian captain with three ICC trophies to his name.

Rishabh Pant Has Been A Revelation In Test Cricket

Pant is mostly known for his unorthodox style and for being very unpredictable throughout his innings. He looked in his usual antics and propelled India's challenge in the recently concluded Test series against England. The Lucknow Super Giants captain is often seen flexing his shot selection. One of his famous shots is to loop the ball over the fine leg. He bends his back knee, his body drops to the offside while getting under the ball, and he lofts it towards the fine leg boundary.

This 360-degree shot has been fine-tuned over the years, and in the recent Test series, too, people have witnessed this madness from the Indian wicketkeeper. People have started debating on Reddit on what will be the shot called and people have come up with interesting names.

One user called, “Falling Paddle,” while another fan wrote, “Rolling ramp or rolling scoop.” Another posted, “Ulat pulat shot.”

MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot has Mesmerised fans Over The Years

Just like Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni was also known for his “Helicopter” shot, which happened to be the winning shot in the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Dhoni used to knock the ball out of his legs with his powerful wrist work, and it garnered huge praise during his time. The 44-year-old CSK star has also used the shot in IPL with ease. Dhoni remains one of the most loved and adored cricketers and fans throng to the stadium in large numbers to have a glimpse of the player during IPL.