Shubman Gill Joins Hardik Pandya And Rishabh Pant In Unwanted List, Gujarat Titans Thumping Victory Against Delhi Dented

Gujarat Titans managed to secure a massive victory in their Indian Premier League match. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is the home ground of Gujarat Titans. During the match, the toss was won by Shubman Gill and GT as they chose to bowl first against DC. As DC got down to bat against GT, they managed to make a first innings score of 203/8 at the end of their 20 overs. This set up a target of 204 for GT which they managed to chase in 19.2 overs thanks a 97 off 54 balls by Jos Buttler.

Following the victory over Delhi Capitals, Shubman Gill joined the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant in an unwanted list which dented the win for GT.

Shubman Gill Fined Rs. 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

Following Gujarat Titans' win over Delhi Capitals, GT captain Shubman Gill was fined Rs. 12 lakhs by the BCCI as a fine for slow over rate during the match. This was Shubman Gill's first offence of the season. Shubman Gill was fined under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code Of Conduct.

"As this was his team’s first offense of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the Indian Premier League said in a statement they released following the match.

Jos Buttler Blows Delhi Capitals Away With Massive Innings

During the match between DC and GT, former England captain Jos Buttler took the game away from Delhi and won it for Gujarat Titans with a fabulous innings of 97 off 54 balls. During the innings, Jos Buttler hit 11 fours and 4 sixes whilst having a strike rate of 179.63.