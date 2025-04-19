IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' Heroics Fall Flat As Avesh Khan's Brilliance Helps Lucknow Super Giants Secure Win By 2 Runs

The Lucknow Super Giants have secured a massive win over the Rajasthan Royals in a high-stakes clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The visiting side secured a thrilling finish, with a win by two runs after Avesh Khan's brilliance with the ball in the final over, which restricted the Royals' batters from smacking a big shot as they chased for a win. In the end, the Super Giants picked up a win against the Royals. It will be hard for RR to digest this loss as they looked poised for a win until the tables turned in the final over.

Avesh Khan Emerges As The Hero As LSG Secure Win By Two Runs

The Rajasthan Royals picked up a sensational start as 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi formed a well-settled partnership alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Suryavanshi made a statement on the first ball as he lofted it high for a sensational six. He scored a 20-ball 34, pulling off a strong effort on his IPL debut. Jaiswal raked up a 52-ball 72 against the Lucknow Super Giants and caused some trouble for them. Skipper Riyan Parag also put up a fine effort by scoring 39 runs.

But Lucknow's bowling gradually started gaining momentum during the death overs as the match came to a crucial juncture. Avesh Khan was handed the final over and did not miss at all! The pacer took out the dangerous Shimron Hetmeyer, with Shardul Thakur offering proper assistance by making the catch. RR needed four to win off one ball, and Avesh struck out his right hand to stop the ball, making him the hero of the night. Even though he was wincing in pain, celebrations took over the LSG camp. The win was so special that even Zaheer Khan came running in and hugged him.

LSG Posed a 180-Run Target Against RR

The Lucknow Super Giants were off to a flyer with Aiden Markram's composed innings of 66 runs, while his fellow opener Mitchell Marsh could not score big as he was dismissed at 4. Pooran also fell at 11 after he was trapped by Sandeep Sharma. Skipper Pant once again failed to prove a point after his early dismissal. But Impact Player Ayush Badoni brought some life back in the innings with a half-century. Abdul Samad gave some finishing touches with a 10-ball 30 and received proper backing from David Miller between the wickets.

In terms of bowling, Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets while Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande took a wicket each. But they failed to restrict LSG in a low-par score as they came strong in the last few overs of the first innings. LSG scored 180 at the loss of five wickets due to Samad's spell, and what looked like a low-par score turned out to be competitive.