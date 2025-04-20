IPL 2025: Mitchell Santner Makes Huge Admission Ahead Of Crucial CSK Game: 'This Game Is Massive For Our Momentum'

Updated April 20th 2025, 00:16 IST
Mumbai Indians will host the Chennai Super Kings in a much-anticipated IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are in dire need of a win to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.
Despite a disappointing start, Hardik Pandya 's side has managed to stamp its authority with two successive wins. They failed to secure a playoff spot last season, and this time are very adamant to make up for their losses. Mumbai will seek to grind the most from their remaining three home matches, and this EL Clasico game would be a massive chance to enhance their chances further.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' Heroics Fall Flat As Avesh Khan's Brilliance Helps Lucknow Super Giants Secure Win By 2 Runs
Ahead of the match, Mitchell Santner emphasises the importance of this match. The former CSK spinner reiterated that fact that winning this game will be a huge step towards maintaining their momentum. As quoted by the official Mumbai Indians site, he said, “I think we've seen throughout this IPL that there's some high-scoring games. So I think we, as a unit, are trying to perform the best we can to the conditions we're confronted with. Depending on where you go, black soil and red soil change your mindset a little bit. As a unit, we were probably off for a few games, but now we have two in a row now."
Also Read: IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar Reignite 'Super Kings' Bonding, Share Light Moment Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash | WATCH
CSK registered an easy win in the reverse fixture, and the onus will be on MI to avenge their defeat.
“We know this game against CSK is massive for our momentum going forward. We'll have a look at the pitch today and see if there's any spin or anything. We know CSK are good at it even though they haven't been playing overly well and have been on the wrong side on a couple of occasions."
CSK have encountered an underwhelming IPL so far. Batting in the powerplay has been a concern, and the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a massive jolt for their IPL ambitions. Except for Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed, no other bowlers have managed to justify their place in the team. Following Rututaj's absence, MS Dhoni was handed over the charge, and the onus will be on the 43-year-old to turn around CSK's fortune in IPL 2025.
Published April 20th 2025, 00:12 IST