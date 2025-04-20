IPL 2025: Mitchell Santner Makes Huge Admission Ahead Of Crucial CSK Game: 'This Game Is Massive For Our Momentum'

Mumbai Indians will host the Chennai Super Kings in a much-anticipated IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are in dire need of a win to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians Look To Tame CSK At Wankhede

Despite a disappointing start, Hardik Pandya 's side has managed to stamp its authority with two successive wins. They failed to secure a playoff spot last season, and this time are very adamant to make up for their losses. Mumbai will seek to grind the most from their remaining three home matches, and this EL Clasico game would be a massive chance to enhance their chances further.

Ahead of the match, Mitchell Santner emphasises the importance of this match. The former CSK spinner reiterated that fact that winning this game will be a huge step towards maintaining their momentum. As quoted by the official Mumbai Indians site, he said, “I think we've seen throughout this IPL that there's some high-scoring games. So I think we, as a unit, are trying to perform the best we can to the conditions we're confronted with. Depending on where you go, black soil and red soil change your mindset a little bit. As a unit, we were probably off for a few games, but now we have two in a row now."

CSK registered an easy win in the reverse fixture, and the onus will be on MI to avenge their defeat.

“We know this game against CSK is massive for our momentum going forward. We'll have a look at the pitch today and see if there's any spin or anything. We know CSK are good at it even though they haven't been playing overly well and have been on the wrong side on a couple of occasions."

MS Dhoni 's CSK Faces An Uphill Task