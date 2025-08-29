Fitness Only Criteria Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Need to Play 2027 ODI WC? Irfan Pathan Gives His Two Cents

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the best batters of the generation and hence since they announced their retirements from Test cricket, there has been much speculation around their ODI careers. The big question is how long can they continue playing as some believe the two stalwarts want to feature in the next ODI World Cup, that is still a couple of years away.

There is another camp that believes that their ODI careers would end soon. So, what is the truth? Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan gave his two cents on this issue and explained what they need to continue on. The former allrounder emphasized on the need for players to be keen on maintaining fitness.

‘Working on their fitness’

“I’ve spoken to Rohit and he’s very keen about fitness. Then Virat, I am sure is very keen as well with the way he has been seen practising in England. I have also seen a statement from Shami which says that he’s very very keen too. The keenness is important from the player’s point of view, so this is a great thing about them – that they are in touch and working on their fitness as well. If I’m looking at things as a broadcaster, I think the game time they get on a regular basis will decide their presence in World Cup,” Pathan said while speaking to RevSportz.

Multiple reports claim that a call on Rohit and Kohli would be taken after the Asia Cup is over during the Annual General Meeting.