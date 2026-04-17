FIXING in T20 World Cup 2026? Canada vs New Zealand Match Under ICC Anti-Corruption Unit Scanner: REPORT

T20 WC 2026: The Canada versus New Zealand match played in Chennai has come under scanner of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. As per a report on ESPNCricinfo, ICC's Code of Conduct was breached. These allegations came to the fore for the first time when a documentary titled 'Corruption, Crime and Cricket' was aired by the public broadcaster CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) made some serious wide-ranging accusations of corruption and governance at Canada Cricket.

ICC Reacts

The ICC has responded to this allegation and claimed that the Anti Corruption Unit is aware of the documentary and that they are going to investigate it as well.

“The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC. Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it. Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes,” Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo.

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Dilpreet Bajwa in SPOTLIGHT!

The concerned-documentary shows how Canadian captain Dilpreet Bajwa bowled the fifth over of the game. New Zealand were in a spot of bother at 35/2. Bajwa started the over with a no-ball, then he conceded a wide down the leg side, and eventually ended up giving 15 off the over.

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As per the report, it is understood that the other investigation will happen in connection of a recording of a phone call involving the then-coach of the side, Khurram Chohan. For the unversed, the same person had earlier claimed that he was pressurised by senior (now former) Cricket Canada board members to pick a few players.