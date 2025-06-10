Following Doping Ban, South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Backs Kagiso Rabada, Claims Pacer 'Motivated' To Play Against Australia In WTC Showdown

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavumba-led South Africa will square off against Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final at the iconic Lord's from Wednesday, June 11th.

A day before the match, the Proteas skipper announced the playing eleven for the WTC 2025 Final. South Africa rested Tony de Zorzi from the first eleven. But they have included star Kagiso Rabada, who had faced a ban for doping during the 2025 season of the SA20.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the South African pacer had to leave his franchise, the Gujarat Titans, mid-season due to the ban.

Following this, Rabada issued an apology letter to the Gujarat fans, saying that he will not take the 'privilege of playing cricket for granted'.

Temba Bavuma Feels Kagiso Rabada ‘Motivated’ To Face Aussies In WTC 2025 Final

While speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the WTC 2025 Final, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was asked about Kagiso Rabada's current mental state after the doping ban, to which the Proteas skipper said the pacer is motivated to play against the Aussies in the crucial fixture. He added that the fast bowler is in great shape.

"I think he's in the best shape that he's ever been. We also play against the Australians as well, so you know that will be extra motivation for him, and I think he's in a very good space," Bavuma told reporters as quoted by ICC.

Kagiso Rabada's Stats In Test Cricket

Kagiso Rabada made his Test debut in 2015 against India. The 30-year-old has played 70 Test matches and 128 innings, bagging 327 wickets at an economy rate of 3.34.

In the upcoming WTC 2025 Final, Rabada will lead the South African bowling attack along with Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.