Following PBKS' Massive Win Over MI In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Fans Take To Social Media To Demand Indian Team Captaincy For Shreyas Iyer

The final of the Indian Premier League 2025 is set to be an exciting affair as it will see a team win the title for the first time no matter who wins. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the two finalists are yet to win their first trophy and one of them will come out with the silverware on 3rd June 2025. Punjab Kings joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final as the Shreyas Iyer led side defeated five time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the second qualifier of the IPL 2025 season.

Shreyas Iyer Earns Redemption For Punjab Kings

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians was an extremely crucial one as both teams played for the last remaining spot in the final. In the end it was Punjab Kings who came out on top at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after snatching a five wicket win.

The star of the match was Punjab Kings captain and star batter Shreyas Iyer who played a destructive knock of 87 off just 41 balls. Shreyas Iyer played with a strike rate of 212.20 and hit eight sixes in his innings along with five boundaries. Iyer got PBKS their redemption by getting them into the final as the team had earlier lost the first qualifier against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The two trophyless teams will now lock horns at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on 3rd June 2025 as they look to end their trophyless streak and get their first IPL title.

Fans Call For Shreyas Iyer To Be Named ICT Captain