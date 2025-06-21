'Fools Grow Without...': Navjot Singh Sidhu Hilariously Trolls Michael Vaughan Over England Win Prediction vs India

India vs England: It was a day to remember for the visiting Indian team in Leeds on Friday during the first Test at Headingley. Thanks to tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, India find themselves in a position of strength. And while the brilliance on-field of the Indian batters spoke volumes, there was fiery action taking place off-the-pitch as well. Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a scathing attack on former England captain Michael Vaughan. Before the series got underway, Vaughan had predicted an English win.

He had predicted England would beat India 3-1. That is why after India's dominating show on day 1, Sidhu gave it back. Branding Vaughan as a ‘fool’, Sidhu claimed that the former English captain's predictions are always wrong.

‘Fools grow without watering’

“Fools grow without watering. Michael Vaughan, your predictions. They’re always wrong,” Sidhu said in a video shared by Star Sports.

“Look at your bowling attack. They’re pedestrians. I mean, three of the Indian batsmen are stepping out and hitting them like spinners. Boss, noise proves nothing. Even a hen, while laying an egg, cackles as if she’s laying an asteroid," Sidhu added.

Will Gill-Pant Bat England Out?

Yes, that would be the idea to not bat again in the Test. For that to happen, the first session on Day 2 would be crucial. India would have to ensure England bowlers do not get breakthroughs.