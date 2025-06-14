'Had To Be Less Defensive': Former Australian Cricketer Matthew Hayden Slams Pat Cummins As WTC Final Seems To Be Slipping Out Of Australia's Hands

Australia and South Africa are currently locked in battle in the final of the World Test Championship with three days already having been played, the game has mostly been dominated by the fast bowlers with 14 wickets falling on both the first and the second day. As things stand right now, South Africa are within touching distance of securing the WTC final. As Australia from being the favorites are now towards the losing side, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden slammed Australian captain Pat Cummins over his effort and strategy on the third day of the WTC final.

Hayden Slams Pat Cummins For Not Pressuring Temba Bavuma

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has slammed Pat Cummins as Australia played defensive cricket against South Africa on the third day of the WTC Final. The match following Australia's innings seemed to be in control of the Aussies, however a valiant batting effort from Aiden Markram and South African captain Temba Bavuma has now put South Africa just 69 runs short of lifting the trophy.

“You know, this defensive effort here from Australia, it was all about how they were going to take wickets and how they were going to do that early. You know, when they got through to Mulder, they got through Rickelton, and they had to put at that point pressure on Bavuma. They had to put those catching cover areas, had to be less defensive, more attacking. Can you imagine if those first couple of balls had been chipped up? South Africa now it's three down. Australia got control of the match. So for me, that was a trick," said Matthew Hayden as he slammed Pat Cummins according to Hindustan Times.

Australia's Title Defense Not Going The Way They Wanted

Australia are the current defending champions of the World Test Championship. The team from Down Under had defeated India in the previous WTC final. As they headed into the final against South Africa, Australia were favorites thanks to their formidable bowling and batting line up.