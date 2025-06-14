'Disgrace To Cricket': Pakistan Cricket Bashed From All Corners After Old Video Of Temba Bavuma Being Hounded By Mohammad Rizwan's Men Resurfaces

ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa are on the brink of history and they look like favourites as of now to outplay Australia in the World Test Championship Final. The 'Ultimate Test' has headed to the fourth day and South Africa need just 69 more runs to win their maiden WTC title. The game was always perceived to be a high-octane affair, but the manner in which South Africa and Australia have played in the summit clash is something that reflects the very essence of the longest format of the game.

Pakistan Cricketers Trolled For Disrespecting Temba Bavuma

South African captain Temba Bavuma has never lost a Test match under his watch. Bavuma has led South Africa in nine Test matches and he has won eight of them and the solitary match ended in a draw. The Proteas skipper pulled his hamstring just minutes before tea, but he continued to fight from the front and stitched a crucial partnership of 143 runs from 232 balls with Aiden Markram, who slammed a solid century.

As Bavuma continued to battle his way through, a section of cricket fans started bashing the Pakistan cricket players for their misconduct against the South African captain during the Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand tri-nation series. The Proteas skipper was given a fiery send-off back then, and now the video is doing the rounds on social media.

Here Are The Reactions

WTC Mace Slipping Away From the Aussies

The Aussies dominated the game for over two days and set South Africa a target of 282 runs to get in the fourth innings. But little did the Australians and their skipper Pat Cummins know that resilient knocks of 102* and 65* from Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma would revive South Africa's hopes and shift the momentum in their favour.