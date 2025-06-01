'He Needs To Perform': Former BCCI Selector Saba Karim Calls Upcoming Tour Of England An 'Examination' For New Captain Shubman Gill

The Indian Test Cricket team is currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of veteran players Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Indian Cricket Team is now full of young players who will be travelling to England for a five match Test series. The team that will be travelling to England will be led by new Test captain Shubman Gill. With India travelling to England for the test series, it also marks the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The cycle starts in 2025 and will go on till 2027.

England Series To Be Examination For Shubman Gill

Former selector for the Indian Cricket team Saba Karim recently while speaking to PTI opened up on the team that will be travelling to England. Saba Karim in his statement said that a lot depends on Shubman Gill's performance with the bat and suggested that if the captain performs with the bat, then it will also boost his confidence in captaincy.

“This is an examination for him. I am sure he's ready and up for it. This is a big opportunity for him as a player. He needs to perform with the bat there, if he is able to do so then automatically his captaincy will also flourish. I do expect some good results from this young Indian side. The matches will really competitive and I think they are ready for it,” said Saba Karim in his statement.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket

The Indian Cricket team is looking to bounce back in tests after back to back losses in series. India had hosted New Zealand for a three match test series which saw India get completely white washed and lose the series 3-0. India then travelled to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Series where they lost 3-1 in the series.