'His Game Probably Isn't Suited': Former ENG Spinner Monty Panesar Backs BCCI's Decision To Exclude Shreyas Iyer From India's Test Squad

The Indian Test team is currently in a transition phase following the retirements of senior players Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. The Indian Test team are all set to travel to England for a five match series. The series will also mark the start of India's campaign in the World Test Championship for the 2025-2027 cycle. The side will be led by Shubman Gill and will also feature a lot of young players. As India's squad was announced, star batter Shreyas Iyer was left out which raised a lot of eyebrows from critics.

Monty Panesar Backs BCCI's Decision To Exclude Shreyas Iyer

As Shreyas Iyer was left out of India's squad for the Test series in England, a lot of critics raised questions on his exclusion from the team. As the BCCI faces criticism for not including Shreyas Iyer in the team, former England spinner Monty Panesar backed the Indian Cricket Board's decision as he feels that the England conditions would not suit the batter.

"I think technique-wise, his game probably isn't suited for swinging conditions at the moment. And that's why they probably thought that, give some of the other players a go whose game is suited against swinging-seeming conditions.

“Shreyas Iyer's got a very good technique against flat tracks and bouncy pitches. I think the swinging conditions, maybe his technique doesn't line up at the moment. That's what I think. Because I think his hands are a bit hard. He hasn't got the soft touch, playing late with the swing ball. Seeing the swing early and playing late, he does come hard at the ball,” said Monty Panesar as quoted by Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ | Rinku Singh Confident In Kolkata Knight Riders Side To Score 300 In IPL 2025 Despite Constant Struggles

India's Test Team Look To Cause Massive Upset In England

The Indian Cricket Team that will be travelling to England for the five match Test series will be looking to cause a massive upset as the odds are currently against India. The Indian team that will be travelling to England features a lot of young players who don't have a lot of experience.