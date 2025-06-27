'Do You Expect To Win?': Former Chief Selector Dilip Vengsarkar Slams India's Fielding Efforts In Headingley Ahead Of Second Test Against England

The Indian Cricket Team took on England in the first Test of the five match series which saw England take the win against the Shubman Gill led side. India in moments of the match looked to have the match in their grasp however they could not capitalize on it. The blame for India losing the first Test match which was played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds went towards the bowling unit and India's efforts in fielding. Now, ahead of the second Test which will be played in Birmingham, former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has slammed the Indian team for their fielding.

Vengsarkar's No Nonsense Take On India's Fielding In 1st Test

Ahead of the second Test match against England which will be taking place in Birmingham, Dilip Vengsarkar slammed the India team. Vengsarkar claimed that you need to take catches to win matches. He further stated that in order for you to win matches, you need to convert half chances into catches.

“Catches have to be taken. If you drop eight catches, how do you expect to win? In fact, to win a Test, you need to convert half chances into catches,” said Dilip Vengsarkar according to RevSportz.

India Needs Serious Work Upon Bowling And Fielding Efforts

The Indian Cricket Team ahead of the second Test against England need to put in some serious efforts to curb their bowling and fielding woes. In terms of bowling, it was a repeat of what was seen during the Border Gavaskar Trophy as all of the pressure came upon Jasprit Bumrah to take the wickets while the other bowlers bled for runs.