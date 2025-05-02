'The Way He Plays' Former Coach Ravi Shastri Bats For The Inclusion Of Sai Sudharsan In Indian Team For England Test Series

The IPL 2025 is underway in full swing and the playoffs are nearing as all teams are trying to make it to the top four to have a chance at winning the 2025 IPL title. Amidst this, Sai Sudharsan has come out guns blazing as the 23-year old batter has been in terrific form with his franchise Gujarat Titans. He has scored 456 runs in nine matches and is currently second in the Orange Cap list. Due to his terrific form, the batter has earned the approval of former Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Ravi Shastri On Why Sai Sudharsan Is A Must For The England Series

Ravi Shastri recently stated that India must include Sai Sudharsan in their team for the five match test series in England. While speaking on the ICC Review, Shastri stated that Sudharsan has valuable experience from his time playing in England that the batter understood the conditions in England and thus should be included for the series.

“I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game. He seems like a class player and my eyes would be on him certainly," said Ravi Shastri while speaking on the ICC Review.

“Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he'll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side,”Ravi Shastri further added to his statements about Sai Sudharsan.

India Hungry For Win After New Zealand And BGT Losses

The Indian Cricket Team will be looking to secure a win in their five match test series in England as the team is coming off back to back losses in the red ball format. India first lost a three match series at home against New Zealand. After the New Zealand series, India travelled to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.