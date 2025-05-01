Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Qualification Hopes Severely Dented, Veteran Bowler Ruled Out Of IPL 2025 With Fractured Finger

Updated May 1st 2025, 21:51 IST
Rajasthan Royals ' hopes of securing an IPL 2025 playoff berth hit a massive snag. Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 with a fractured finger.
Sandeep has been a pivotal part of IPL 2025 and suffered an injury to his hand during Rajasthan 's last match against Gujarat Titans In Jaipur. He did manage to finish his quota of four overs, but further tests determined the extent of the injury. Akash Madhwal replaced Sandeep in the playing XI against the Mumbai Indians . The fast bowler has 9 wickets in 10 games in IPL 2025, and his absence will be a big miss.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Former England Manager Gareth Southgate In Attendance To Watch RR vs MI Game In Jaipur
Also Read: IPL 2025: What Rajasthan Royals And Mumbai Indians Need To Do To Qualify For Playoffs? Here's What You Need To Know
The IPL franchise released a statement confirming the development.
“Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger. He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery. The team management is actively working on finalising his replacement, post which an official announcement will be made.”
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's maiden IPL hundred against the Gujarat Titans made him a household name. The 14-year-old blew away Gujarat Titans with his maiden IPL century and became the second fastest centurion in IPL history after Chris Gayle. His 35-ball 100 is also the fastest ever by an Indian in this cash-rich league and now the onus will be on him to carry the baton from here on. He was bought for INR 1.1 crore at the IPL auction an also became the youngest player to bag an IPL contract.
Published May 1st 2025, 21:13 IST