Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Qualification Hopes Severely Dented, Veteran Bowler Ruled Out Of IPL 2025 With Fractured Finger

Rajasthan Royals ' hopes of securing an IPL 2025 playoff berth hit a massive snag. Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 with a fractured finger.

Sandeep has been a pivotal part of IPL 2025 and suffered an injury to his hand during Rajasthan 's last match against Gujarat Titans In Jaipur. He did manage to finish his quota of four overs, but further tests determined the extent of the injury. Akash Madhwal replaced Sandeep in the playing XI against the Mumbai Indians . The fast bowler has 9 wickets in 10 games in IPL 2025, and his absence will be a big miss.

The IPL franchise released a statement confirming the development.

“Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger. He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery. The team management is actively working on finalising his replacement, post which an official announcement will be made.”

Rajasthan Royals To Rely On Vaibhav Suryavanshi