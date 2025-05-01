sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 1st 2025, 22:13 IST

IPL 2025, RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Continues To Break Records, Enters Elite List Featuring Virat Kohli, Leaves MS Dhoni Behind

Rohit Sharma has continued to maintain his scorching form in IPL 2025 and has broken another record for the Mumbai Indians.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century
Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century | Image: AP

Rohit Sharma found his rhythm once again with a quickfire half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The Mumbai Indians opener scored a 36-ball 53 before getting dismissed by RR skipper Riyan Parag.

With this innings, the stalwart has now entered an elite list. Rohit only became the second player in the T20 format to breach the 6000 runs mark for a single team. He has now amassed a whopping 6008 runs for the Mumbai Indians. Only Virat Kohli is ahead of him with 8871 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rohit is now second position in the list, which also features the likes of James Vince of Hampshire and the CSK duo MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Rohit's return to form will be a massive boost for the Mumbai Indians who have emerged as the contenders once again. The former MI captain could only manage 56 runs in 5 games but has roared back to form with 234 runs in the next five games. He was retained by MI ahead of the IPL auction.

(More To Follow)

Published May 1st 2025, 22:13 IST