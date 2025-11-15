Updated 15 November 2025 at 16:12 IST
Former CSK Player Believes Chennai Super Kings Failed To Use Ravindra Jadeja's Full Potential
Former CSK player Cheteshwar Pujara believes that CSK did not use Ravindra Jadeja's potential last season.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Former CSK batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently claimed that the Chennai Super Kings failed to use veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's full potential. For those unversed, Jajeda, along with Sam Curran, was traded for Sanju Samson to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL auctions.
Following the trade, Pujara, in an interview with Star Sports, claimed that his former team failed to tap into the all-rounder's full potential last season. While questioning Chennai's decision to trade, Pujara shared, “Jadeja's role in CSK was defined. But did they make full use of potential? I feel they did not, as he was not bowling his quota of four overs in all matches.”
He further claimed that his former teammate would thrive in his new team. He explained, "But in Rajasthan, I feel he will get his four overs in all matches. Their spinners did not bowl well, so Jadeja, being the Indian spinner, will bowl entire four overs."
ALSO READ- Ravindra Jadeja Wants to Become Captain of Rajasthan Royals if CSK-RR Trade Deal Featuring Sanju Samson Works Out
Advertisement
Cheteshwar Pujara On Ravindra Jadeja's Potential Role In Rajasthan Royals
The former KKR player expressed that the all-rounder would hope to lead his new team, as he would be considered a senior player in RR. With no news on who will be helming the captaincy, Pujara also named Dhruv Jurel as a potential candidate.
Cheteshwar shared, "One name that has not come here is Dhruv Jurel. He is also a captaincy material, a very good one. He is one more option whose name has not been taken. But with Ravindra Jadeja going there, he will have the hope that he will be made captain there and will look at himself in a bigger role."
Advertisement
ALSO READ- Sanju Samson Joins Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran Head Towards Rajasthan Royals In Mega IPL Trade Deal
Ravi Shastri Believes Off-Field Developments Will Not Affect Jadeja's Focus
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was recently asked by Harsha Bhogle if CSK's decision to trade Jadeja would affect his current form in India's Test against South Africa. Shastri dismissed any doubts and claimed that the former CSK player always knew what he wanted in life and did not care much about the noise made outside of cricket.
He shared, "The discussions are mostly for those on the outside. They are curious about his next destination and earnings. Jadeja has always known where he is heading. He has been very clear and focused on cricket. All external noise is irrelevant."
Notably, Ravindra Jadeja started his IPL journey with RR and won the title with them in 2008.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.