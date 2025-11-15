Former CSK Player Believes Chennai Super Kings Failed To Use Ravindra Jadeja's Full Potential

Former CSK batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently claimed that the Chennai Super Kings failed to use veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's full potential. For those unversed, Jajeda, along with Sam Curran, was traded for Sanju Samson to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL auctions.

Following the trade, Pujara, in an interview with Star Sports, claimed that his former team failed to tap into the all-rounder's full potential last season. While questioning Chennai's decision to trade, Pujara shared, “Jadeja's role in CSK was defined. But did they make full use of potential? I feel they did not, as he was not bowling his quota of four overs in all matches.”

He further claimed that his former teammate would thrive in his new team. He explained, "But in Rajasthan, I feel he will get his four overs in all matches. Their spinners did not bowl well, so Jadeja, being the Indian spinner, will bowl entire four overs."

Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara On Ravindra Jadeja's Potential Role In Rajasthan Royals

The former KKR player expressed that the all-rounder would hope to lead his new team, as he would be considered a senior player in RR. With no news on who will be helming the captaincy, Pujara also named Dhruv Jurel as a potential candidate.

Cheteshwar shared, "One name that has not come here is Dhruv Jurel. He is also a captaincy material, a very good one. He is one more option whose name has not been taken. But with Ravindra Jadeja going there, he will have the hope that he will be made captain there and will look at himself in a bigger role."

Advertisement

Ravi Shastri Believes Off-Field Developments Will Not Affect Jadeja's Focus

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was recently asked by Harsha Bhogle if CSK's decision to trade Jadeja would affect his current form in India's Test against South Africa. Shastri dismissed any doubts and claimed that the former CSK player always knew what he wanted in life and did not care much about the noise made outside of cricket.

He shared, "The discussions are mostly for those on the outside. They are curious about his next destination and earnings. Jadeja has always known where he is heading. He has been very clear and focused on cricket. All external noise is irrelevant."