Former CSK Star S. Badrinath Breaks Silence After Backlash Over 'Let Him Die There' Remark On Krunal Pandya

IPL 2026: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India cricketer Subramanian Badrinath broke his silence and issued a clarification after his remarks went viral on social media.

In the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur, Badrinath was part of the Tamil commentary panel. During the second innings, when RCB was batting, all-rounder Krunal Pandya was struggling with cramps.

The former CSK star’s remark came when Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton stepped forward to help his opponent.

In a viral video circulating online, several cricket fans claimed that the 45-year-old joked about Pandya’s situation, suggesting Rickelton should not help his opponent but rather “let him die.”

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S Badrinath Breaks Silence On His Remark On Hardik Pandya

On May 11, Subramanian Badrinath took to his official X handle to address the situation. He clarified that such an attitude was not his own. He added that Rickelton’s gesture was commendable and deserved fair play points.

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“‘Let him die there’… that’s not going to be my attitude. I will go and stretch him. Great gesture from Ryan Rickelton. Fair Play points should be given to him and MI for that. This is what I said on air, for people who don’t understand colloquial Tamil,” Badrinath wrote on X.

RCB Beat MI By Two-Wicket In IPL 2026

RCB clinched a commanding two-wicket win over MI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on May 10.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his four-wicket haul in four overs, conceding 23 runs at an economy rate of 5.80.

RCB currently hold the top spot in the IPL 2026 standings with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.103. Bengaluru have played 11 matches, winning seven and losing four.