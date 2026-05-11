WATCH | IPL 2026 Commentator TROLLED For 'Let Him Die of Cramps' Comment on Krunal Pandya During RCB-MI Match: 'How's This Funny?'

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has found himself in trouble over his shocking comments for Krunal Pandya during the game at Raipur on Sunday. Badrinath is currently part of the official broadcast team. The former cricketer made a remark on Krunal that has not gone down well with fans. Krunal got hit as he missed the ball and was on the floor grimacing in pain.

That is when MI's Ryan Rickleton came in with a helping hand before the RCB medical team rushed in. Badrinath, who was on broadcast, asked MI players to let him die with cramps. It is appalling to see a former cricketer praying for someone’s death on live TV just because a team is performing well. For the unversed, this was said on Tamil commentary. Here is the clip.

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Soon after he made the comment, he was brutally trolled.

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It would now be interesting to see if he gets punished or gets away with the shocking remarks. Krunal was the star of the show as his brilliant 46-ball 73 helped RCB get over the line in a tricky chase.