RCB Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Comeback To Team India Backed By R Ashwin After MI Heroics In IPL 2026: 'He Keeps Testing You'

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a thrilling two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 54th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named Player of the Match following his four-wicket haul in the first innings. He picked up four wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 23 runs at an economy rate of 5.80.

During the run chase, Bhuvneshwar smashed a six off the fourth delivery of the final over, helping the Bengaluru-based franchise secure a nail-biting victory.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Backed To Make Comeback In Team India

Speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin backed Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion in Team India’s T20I squad. He highlighted the pacer’s versatility, noting that the 36-year-old can complete death overs and contribute with the bat when needed. Ashwin further praised his ability to challenge opening batters.

“I would love to see him being considered for the T20I side. Tick with the new ball, able to complete the death overs nicely, and if you need a six under pressure, he is hammering that as well in the toughest part of the ground. That was proper Test-match bowling after he realised there was something in the surface. He keeps testing you as an opening batter,” Ashwin said.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Holds Purple Cap In IPL 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 201 matches in his IPL career, claiming 219 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67 and a bowling average of 26.17. In IPL 2026, the 36-year-old has featured in 11 matches, taking 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.46 and an impressive bowling average of 15.28.

Currently, Bhuvneshwar is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing 19th edition of the IPL.

RCB sit at the top of the IPL 2026 standings with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.103. They have played 11 matches so far, winning seven and losing four.