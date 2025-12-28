Joe Root Stands By England Management After Ashes Curse Broken At Melbourne: 'We’re Absolutely Committed'

England's Joe Root in the second Test of the Ashes 2025 series against Australia in Brisbane | Image: AP

England recovered some of their lost pride with a four-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In what was an evident Test match, both Australia and England pace bowlers took the front seat, as many as 36 wickets fell in just two days.

Joe Root Backs England Management After Melbourne Victory

England came into the match on the back of scathing pressure. Their performance in the first three matches was not up to the mark, while the Ben Duckett controversy also ramped up pressure on the Three Lions management. The England opener was seen in a video in an inebriated manner, and managing director Rob Key confirmed an investigation will be launched to probe the matter.

Both Key and Brendon McCullum have been under severe scrutiny, but Joe Root insisted the entire squad is behind the management with full support.

As quoted by Independant he said, “In terms of the playing group, we’re absolutely committed to the management. They’ve been outstanding.

“So I think it would be silly (to overlook) the amount of hard work and things that have been done. You look at the group of players that we’ve got and you look at the guys that were involved in the team when I was captain four years ago – every single one of them has improved as a player. This team has improved as a team.”

How MCG Pitch Could Impact Cricket Australia

MCG has been the centre of a debate after the Test match ended in just two days. There have been reports that the match referee might have taken a strict note of how the pitch played, and he might give an “unsatisfactory” rating in his report.