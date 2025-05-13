Former England All-Rounder Opens Up On 'Pioneer' Virat Kohli Bidding Adieu To Red-Ball Cricket, Calls It 'Massive Blow To Test Cricket'

Former India captain and talismanic batter Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world on Monday, May 13th, by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. It came as a shock to many fans, as they are still trying to process that the 36-year-old won't be seen wearing the white jersey while representing Team India.

Virat Kohli Retires From Red-Ball Cricket

While announcing his retirement, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to bid adieu to the long format. Kohli said that red-ball cricket has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

While concluding, Kohli said that he will always look at his career with a smile.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," Kohli concluded.

Former England All-Rounder Lauds Virat Kohli's Voyage In Test Cricket

While speaking on Sky Sports, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali opened up on Virat Kohli's retirement and said that it's a massive blow to Test cricket.

He added that the 36-year-old was the pioneer and one of the players who promoted Test cricket.

"It's (Kohli's retirement) a massive blow to Test cricket. He was the one pioneer, the one guy in Test cricket that always pushed the format. Amazing player, amazing career," Moeen Ali told Sky Sports.

Virat Kohli has played 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9230 runs at a strike rate of 55.57, and has an average of 46.85.

Kohli's retirement just came days after Rohit Sharma hung up his boots from Test cricket.

“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in white. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Rohit Sharma wrote on Instagram story while announcing his retirement.