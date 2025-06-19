Republic World
  'Two Really Experienced Players': Former England Captain Alastair Cook Makes Massive Claim About Batters Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Updated 19 June 2025 at 18:30 IST

'Two Really Experienced Players': Former England Captain Alastair Cook Makes Massive Claim About Batters Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

The India vs England Test series starts on June 20, 2025 and the series opener will be played in Headingly. The England series will kickstart India's WTC 2027 campaign as they look to rebuild following disappointing end to the previous cycle.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Alastair Cook
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Alastair Cook | Image: AP

The Indian Cricket team is currently in England as a five match Test series is all set to begin on 20th June 2025 with the first match being played in Leeds. The team in England will be led by Shubman Gill who was recently appointed as the new Test captain. The Indian Cricket Team is currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of batting legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. As India gets ready to play their first Test series following the retirements of Rohit and Virat, former England Alastair Cook gave a massive statement on the two batters. 

Alastair Cook On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma 

Former England captain Alastair Cook recently in a YouTube video opened up on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements. He stated that as India play a series with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Cook stated that India are now starting with a clean slate as there is nobody to blame Virat and Rohit for the teams failures. 

“What I can’t work out and will find out obviously is by taking those two really experienced players out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been really bit on the downslide, is the impact they have in the dressing room is now gone. And no matter how, when you take senior players out like that, no matter even if they are great leaders, they might get things wrong, but they never, no one is ever questioning those two in that change room. So, now there’s almost a clean slate. One thing we know they’re going to be so talented. They could pick, I reckon, 18 batsmen almost of the same quality now. And it’d be really interesting to see whether that talent without those two there and I’m not saying they shouldn’t be in,” said Alastair Cook in the YouTube video on The Overlap Cricket channel. 

Young Indian Team Looking To Cause Upset In England 

A young Indian team is currently in England for the five match Test series. With Shubman Gill leading a young and most inexperienced side, India go into the series as underdogs against Ben Stokes and his England side. With the series taking place away from home, India will be looking to get a good start to their WTC campaign for the new cycle from 2025-2027. 

