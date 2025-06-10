Former England Star Stuart Broad Joins South African Camp As Bowling Consultant Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final Against Australia

Stuart Broad during the fourth Test match of the Ashes series in 2022 | Image: ANI

WTC Final 2023-2025: With a few hours left for the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 between South Africa and Australia, from June 11th, former England star Stuart Broad joined the Proteas camp as their new bowling consultant.

Stuart Broad's addition to the coaching setup will be hugely beneficial for the South Africans, as the former English cricketer has a good knowledge of the conditions at Lord's.

Stuart Broad's Numbers In Test Cricket

The 38-year-old made his Test debut back in 2007 against Sri Lanka. Following that, he has played 67 red ball matches and 309 innings, picking up 604 wickets at an economy rate of 2.97.

Not just bowling, but Broad also had a good grasp of batting. The former cricketer scored 3662 runs in Test cricket from 244 innings at a strike rate of 65.31 and an average of 18.03.

Stuart Broad's innings with the England Cricket Team came to an end in 2023. His last game was at the Ashes 2023 against Australia.

Stuart Broad's Addition To Proteas Team Management Will Be Beneficial For Temba Bavuma's Side

The former cricketer holds a strong record at the Lord's, where the WTC 2025 Final between South Africa and Australia will be taking place. Broad bagged 113 wickets in 28 Test matches at the iconic Lord's. His presence in the dugout with the South African team will be helpful for Temba Bavuma's side.

Earlier on June 8th, ICC shared a video of Stuart Broad at South Africa's practice session, where the English star is seen sharing insights with the Proteas bowlers.

"Stuart Broad is back at Lord’s, this time with the Proteas," wrote the ICC while sharing the video.