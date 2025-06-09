SA vs AUS, WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Hilariously Calls Aussie Skipper Pat Cummins 'Babysitter' Ahead Of Lord's Clash, Video Goes Viral

Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins during photoshoot with WTC mace ahead of 2025 Final | Image: Instagram/@proteasmencsa

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will face off against Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the Lord's from June 11th.

Pat Cummins' Australia will be hoping to win the title for the second consecutive time and become the only team to defend the WTC title. Previously in the WTC Final 2023, Australia clinched a dominating 209-run win over India to get their hands on the silver.

South Africa Aim To Recreate Graeme Smith's 2012 Heroics At Lord's

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma will aim to recreate Graeme Smith's 2012 heroics at Lord's. Thirteen years ago, South Africa claimed the WTC mace under Graeme Smith's leadership during their series triumph against England.

It is expected to be a stunning clash between the two top sides in the 2023-2025 cycle.

Before the WTC 2023-2025 Final photoshoot of the two captains, Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins. ICC captured a heartwarming moment at the Lord's balcony.

In the short clip, it was seen that Bavuma and Cummins were engaged in a friendly chat during their photoshoot with the WTC mace.

During the candid chat, the South Africa skipper pulled Cummins' legs by calling the Aussie captain a 'baby sitter' for having young ones in the squad. "You've got a lot of young ones in the team. It feels like you are a babysitter...," Temba Bavuma said.

Temba Bavuma Lightens Up Mood By Calling Pat Cummins A ‘Babysitter’

However, Pat Cummins just laughed it off and took the joke sportingly.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins asked Bavuma when the last time the Proteas played at the Lord's. To which Bavuma replied, "The last time I was here in 2017... I was injured that time."

South Africa entered the Final of the WTC 2023-2025 after finishing at the top of the standings with a points percentage of 69.44, winning eight games and suffering three defeats.