SA vs AUS, WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Hilariously Calls Aussie Skipper Pat Cummins 'Babysitter' Ahead Of Lord's Clash, Video Goes Viral

Updated 9 June 2025 at 20:27 IST
WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will face off against Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the Lord's from June 11th.
Pat Cummins' Australia will be hoping to win the title for the second consecutive time and become the only team to defend the WTC title. Previously in the WTC Final 2023, Australia clinched a dominating 209-run win over India to get their hands on the silver.
ALSO READ: WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Eyes Graeme Smith's 2012 Heroics, South Africa Aim To Reclaim Lost Glory After 13 Years In The Mecca Of Cricket
Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma will aim to recreate Graeme Smith's 2012 heroics at Lord's. Thirteen years ago, South Africa claimed the WTC mace under Graeme Smith's leadership during their series triumph against England.
It is expected to be a stunning clash between the two top sides in the 2023-2025 cycle.
ALSO READ: Steve Smith Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Aussie Youngster Sam Konstas While Batting In The Nets Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final
Before the WTC 2023-2025 Final photoshoot of the two captains, Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins. ICC captured a heartwarming moment at the Lord's balcony.
In the short clip, it was seen that Bavuma and Cummins were engaged in a friendly chat during their photoshoot with the WTC mace.
During the candid chat, the South Africa skipper pulled Cummins' legs by calling the Aussie captain a 'baby sitter' for having young ones in the squad. "You've got a lot of young ones in the team. It feels like you are a babysitter...," Temba Bavuma said.
However, Pat Cummins just laughed it off and took the joke sportingly.
Meanwhile, Pat Cummins asked Bavuma when the last time the Proteas played at the Lord's. To which Bavuma replied, "The last time I was here in 2017... I was injured that time."
South Africa entered the Final of the WTC 2023-2025 after finishing at the top of the standings with a points percentage of 69.44, winning eight games and suffering three defeats.
On the other hand, Australia finished second on the table after winning 13 matches and conceding four defeats.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.
Published 9 June 2025 at 20:27 IST