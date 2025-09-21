Sanju Samson Lauds Abhishek Sharma’s Match‑Defining Partnership During Asia Cup Clash Against Oman

India's Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson during the 4th T20I against South Africa, at Wanderers Stadium in Sandton | Image: ANI

Asia Cup 2025: Team India cricketer Sanju Samson has heaped laurels on opener Abhishek Sharma for their clinical partnership during the nervy Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman.

The Omani bowlers looked in top gear after toppling Shubman Gill's wicket after scoring just six runs. But Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson held the fort with their firm 66-run partnership.

Samson Credits Abhishek Sharma for Strong Partnership in India’s Asia Cup Match vs Oman

Abhishek Sharma continues to stand above expectations as a swashbuckling starter for Team India in T20Is. In the Oman clash, the opener put up a firm stand against the opposition bowlers, helping India gain some momentum in the match-up and counter Oman's gutsy performance.

Sanju Samson expressed his partnership with Abhishek Sharma and said that he enjoyed partnering with him in the match-up. The wicketkeeper-batter added that Abhishek keeps things simple and that it was fun with him in the middle.

"I think playing with Abhishek. I think I really enjoyed opening up with Abhi. I think it's a lot of fun. It keeps it very simple, and we really did enjoy the small partnership, which we had," Sanju Samson said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Team India Remain Undefeated In Asia Cup 2025 After Win Over Oman

Sanju Samson's gritty half-century against the Oman bowlers helped India stay afloat in the match. With Abhishek Sharma continuing his explosive flair by contributing with a 15-ball 38, Axar Patel contributed with a 13-ball 26 in the middle.

Tilak Varma pulled off an 18-ball 29, keeping India away from pressure. Fast bowler Harshit Rana also contributed with 13 runs and smashed a six to end their innings.

After Team India scored 188, Oman's top-order batters displayed composure against the Indian bowling attack with a commendable effort. Team India had to fight their way to gain momentum.