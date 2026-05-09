Former India Selector Slams Delhi Capitals Sensation Tristan Stubbs As KKR Beat DC In IPL 2026: 'He Is An Overrated Player'

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a humiliating defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, May 8.

KKR opener Finn Allen was named Player of the Match following his unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 212.77. The Kiwi star struck five fours and 10 sixes during his innings.

Following the defeat, Delhi Capitals youngster Tristan Stubbs faced criticism for his poor performance against the Knight Riders. Stubbs managed just two runs from four balls at a strike rate of 50.00. His innings ended on the fifth delivery of the 11th over, bowled by Anukul Roy.

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Tristan Stubbs Faces Heat As DC Suffer Defeat To KKR

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former India selector and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth slammed Stubbs, calling the 25-year-old’s display “horrible” and labeling him an overrated player.

“What was this batting from DC? Horrible batting. I keep saying it. Tristan Stubbs is an overrated player. Rizvi played well at the start but should have contributed more. For Nitish Rana, it was a crucial game,” Srikkanth said.

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He further noted that the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was a turning and spinning track, and DC should have scored at least 180 runs in the first innings.

“And on a turning and spinning track like this, after winning the toss and batting first, you need to score at least 180. This is not a ground where you can casually think runs will come easily,” he added.

DC To Face PBKS In Next IPL 2026 Fixture

Delhi Capitals currently occupy eighth place in the IPL 2026 standings with eight points and a net run rate of -1.154. The Capitals have played 11 matches so far, winning four and losing seven.