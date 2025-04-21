IPL 2025: Can Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify For The Playoffs After Suffering Nine-Wicket Defeat To Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2025: The road to the IPL 2025 playoffs have become tougher for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the MS Dhoni-led side conceded a nine-wicket defeat to their arch rivals Mumbai Indians, on Sunday, April 20th, at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was Rohit Sharma who helped the Mumbai Indians clinch a dominating win over Chennai in the IPL 2025. Rohit played an unbeaten 76-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 168.89, and was also named the 'Player of the Match'. The 37-year-old hammered four fours and six sixes during his time on the crease.

How Can CSK Qualify For The IPL 2025 Playoffs

After the defeat, the MS Dhoni-led side stand at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with four points with a net run rate of -1.392. The Super Kings have clinched two wins and conceded six defeats after playing eight matches in the ongoing season.

In the cash-rich tournament, every team plays 14 matches before the start of the knockout stage. To qualify for the playoffs without relying on the net run rate, a franchise need to win eight of their matches in the IPL. According to that, CSK need to win their next six matches of the tournament to qualify for the playoffs of the extravagant tournament.

In their upcoming matches of the tournament, CSK will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 25th), Punjab Kings (April 30th), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 3rd), Kolkata Knight Riders (May 7), Rajasthan Royals (May 12th), and Gujarat Titans (May 18th).

In the previous edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs after they managed to win only seven matches in the tournament.

CSK Won Only Against MI And LSG In IPL 2025 So Far