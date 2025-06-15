'World Wasn't Ready': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Calls For Discontinued Champions League T20 To Make A Comeback

The Champions League T20 was a massive tournament which is now discontinued that featured some of the best T20 franchises from across the world. The format of the tournament was that it featured the top T20I teams from various nations. The tournament was organized in collaboration with several cricket boards such as the BCCI, Cricket Australia and many more. The tournament was organized six times until 2014. Following that, the tournament was discontinued. Now former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has asked for a return of the tournament.

Was The Champions League T20 Ahead Of It's Time?

Former Indian cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra, recently in a video on his YouTube channel opened up on the now discontinued CLT20. The former Indian player asked for a return of the tournament as he believes it was ahead of it's time and that fans were not ready for it back then. In his statement, he gave the examples of several T20I leagues from around the world and how it will be an enjoyable prospect to watch the winner of these multiple leagues to face one another.

"Personally, I am a very big fan of the Champions League T20. I feel it happened ahead of its time. I think the world wasn't ready. We dived into this tournament slightly early.

“However, I feel it has a lot of potential where you play a league between the champions of all leagues played across the world, which will include the IPL, BBL, CPL, the Hundred and SA20. It will be extremely enjoyable. Even MLC is played now. So there are quite a few fantastic leagues happening around the globe. So I feel the Champions League should be brought back,” said Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

IPL Teams Dominated CLT20 Tournaments

Back when CLT20 tournaments used to be organized, the IPL teams that were selected during the tournament were the dominant forces. In the six editions of the tournament that were played, IPL franchises have won four of them.