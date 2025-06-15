'I Think It Will Be 3-2': South African Legend Dale Steyn Makes A Prediction For The Upcoming IND vs ENG Five Match Test Series

The Indian Cricket Team are currently in England as they are all set to play a five match Test series against England. The five match series will kick off India's campaign for the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The Indian Team in Test cricket is currently in a transitional phase due to the retirements of Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. As Shubman Gill gets ready to lead India in the red ball format against England, South African legend Dale Steyn has given his prediction on who he believes will win the series between the two nations.

Know Who Dale Steyn Picks To Win The Series Between IND And ENG

Dale Steyn is one of the greatest bowlers that cricket has witnessed. The South African quick who is now retired, recently sat down for a chat with Star Sports. During the chat, Dale Steyn gave his prediciton on who he thinks will win the series between India and England. According to Steyn, the series will go down to the wire and it will be England who will come out on top.

“All games will be close. But all will have a result. I think it will be 3-2 in favour of England. There will be a result in every Test match. There will be no runaway win for any team, all five games will be very close," said Dale Steyn during the chat.

India's Tough Ending To WTC Cycle 2023-2025

The Indian Cricket Team are one of the heavyweights in Test cricket. India during the WTC cycle of 2023-2025 looked well on their way to make it to their third consecutive WTC final, however India towards the end of the cycle lost a three match series at home against New Zealand.

India then proceeded to lose the Border Gavaskar Trophy to Australia which knocked them out of contention for the WTC final.