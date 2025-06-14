'A Different Beast': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Lauds Mitchell Starc For Rescuing Australia During WTC Final Against South Africa

The World Test Championship final is an entertaining affair with both nations not willing to give each other anything. Australia and South Africa are locked in to win the title as it is all on the line after a two year cycle. The match is being played at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England and the pitch has been a bowlers paradise and batters have generally struggled. Amidst this, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has impressed fans with both bat and ball as he scored an important half century and also picked up two wickets.

Aakash Chopra On Mitchell Starc's Heroics On Day 3 Of WTC Final

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts regarding the third day of the World Test Championship final. Aakash Chopra in his video stated that Mitchell Starc's half century was extremely important for Australia as according to him, if Mitchell Starc had not put runs on the board then the game would have already been over and South Africa would have won.

"A word for Mitchell Starc, he scored a fifty. It was his 11th fifty. Just think about it, they were 73/7. If he hadn't scored runs, this match would have been over by now. The mace would have already been with South Africa. However, he scored runs. After that, he picked up two wickets as well.

“The moment it comes to the final, Mitchell Starc becomes a different beast, and that is why he will go down as one of the greatest. The guy has the might. He suddenly raises his game and takes it to the next level in big matches. This just tells you that Mitchell Starc is a very, very special player,” said Aakash Chopra in his YouTube video as he praised Mitchell Starc and called him one the greatest.

South Africa Within Touching Distance Of WTC Title

The South African cricket team are within touching distance of winning their first World Test Championship title and defeat Australia at the Lords Cricket Ground. The game changers for South Africa have been batters Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma who have scored a century and half century respectively.