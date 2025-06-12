IND vs ENG: BCCI Teases Karun Nair's Return To The Indian Test Team After 3008 Days, Indian Board's Social Media Post Raises Speculations

India vs England: The Indian Test team, headed by Shubman Gill and under the supervision of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, has a herculean task of beating England in England. The England series also marks the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for Team India. India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20, 2025. The first match of the series will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

BCCI Teases Karun Nair's Return To The Indian Test Team

Karun Nair's story is one for the ages as far as his association with Test cricket is concerned. Karun Nair is only the second Indian player after Virender Sehwag to have scored three hundred for India in Test cricket. Since then, Karun Nair's career only went downhill. But it seems that times are about to change for the former player, who revamped his career after deciding to play for Vidarbha ahead of the 2023-24 season.

He has been included in India's Test squad for the England series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a video of Karun Nair, who was having an official photoshoot in the Indian Test jersey and was joined by his friend KL Rahul. With India still deciding their number four, it is likely that Nair returns to play for the number four position, which will be nothing but a very big opportunity.

Big Challenge For Team India