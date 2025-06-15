'Not A Good Story': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Slams BCCI And Selectors For Not Picking Sarfaraz Khan For IND vs ENG Series

The Indian cricket team are all set to feature in a five match Test series in England where they will be taking on the home team. The Indian Test team will be led by star batter Shubman Gill and the vice captain will be Rishabh Pant following the retirements of star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As the squad was announced for the series in England, several questions were raised regarding batter Sarfaraz Khan not being selected for the 18 member squad and only getting a chance with the India ‘A’ team.

Aakash Chopra Slams BCCI For Ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Former Indian cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra recently in a YouTube channel slammed the BCCI and it's selection committee for not picking Sarfaraz Khan for the five match Test series that is all set to be played in England from 20th June onwards.

Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Sarfaraz Khan has not done anything wrong and he remains untested in England conditions and that will remain the case until he is not tried and tested.

“Sarfaraz Khan hasn't done anything wrong thus far. In fact, he scored 90-plus in the one match he played. He couldn't score a hundred, but he scored runs. After that, you didn't play him in the next match, and he is not part of the Test team. He hasn't failed in England, Australia and South Africa thus far, but you haven't given him a chance. It is not a good story. I can understand if you don't have confidence in his technique or playing style, that he might not be able to score runs there, then just take a call. Then don't send him with India A also,” said Aakash Chopra in his YouTube video.

England To Be Shubman Gill's First Challenge As Captain