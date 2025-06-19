'A Complete Batter': Former Indian Cricketer Mohammad Kaif Lauds Sai Sudharsan As Young Batter All Set To Make His Debut Against England

The Indian Cricket Team are all set to take on England in a five match Test series away from home. Ahead of the Test series in England, the Indian Test cricket setup was pushed into a transitional phase following the retirements of Captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. With the first Test all set to be played in Leeds on 20th June 2025, young batter Sai Sudharsan is expected to make his Test debut for India following a fantastic season in the Indian Premier League which saw him win the Orange Cap.

Mohammad Kaif's Massive Praise For Sai Sudharsan

With the India vs England series all set to kick off on 20th June, there is a lot of excitement around the debut of Sai Sudharsan as the batter has been in fantastic touch in the IPL and also has experience of playing in the English conditions thanks to his time playing County Cricket. Ahead of the first Test, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has praised the batter and called him a complete a complete batter.

Dravid, Laxman, and Pujara type of players in this team. Sai Sudharsan, I have seen him, he looks like a complete batter. He has ability to play grounded shots. He takes less risk, has a solid defense, plays spin and fast bowling very well,” said Mohammad Kaif in a video on his YouTube channel as he praised the batter.

Sai Sudharsan's Breakout IPL Season

Sai Sudharsan announced his arrival on the big stage with a fabulous IPL season in the 18th edition of the tournament. The batter represents franchise Gujarat Titans in the tournament and was the highest run scorer in the recently concluded tournament.