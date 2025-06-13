'Baton Has Not Been Passed': Former Indian Cricketer Yograj Singh Makes Massive Claim About Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Test Retirements

The Indian Cricket Team in the red ball format was pushed into a transitional phase when star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from the longest format of the game. The decision of both batters to retire from Test cricket came just ahead of the series in England. India are all set to play a five match Test series in England which will also mark the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. As India prepare for the series, former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has now made a massive claim about the two star batters.

Virat-Rohit Could Have Played For Five More Years According To Yograj

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements came as a shock to many especially Virat Kohli as he is one of the fittest players in the cricketing world. Yograj Singh believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could play Test cricket for another five years and that they should do so that the baton could be passed to the youngsters.

"Virat and Rohit shouldn’t have retired from Tests. I told Rohit to get up at 5 AM and run for 20 km to keep himself fit. Virat and Rohit can still play for another 5 years in Test cricket. They should have played. They should be there to see that the baton is passed to the youngsters. The baton has not been passed, it has been thrown to Gill," said Yograj Singh while speaking to Insidesport.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Disappointing Australia Series

Before Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced their retirements, the two batters had returned from a disappointing tour of Australia where India had lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Virat Kohli in the first Test managed to get a century but the series went downhill from there as he got out again and again to the fourth stump ball.