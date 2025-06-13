'Panicked Big Time': David Bedingham Opens up on 'Handling Ball' Controversy During WTC 2025 Final

WTC 2025 Final: The ongoing World Test Championship 2025 final between South Africa and Australia has already seen 28 wickets fall over the course of two days at the iconic Lord's. While the pitch is drawing all the attention, South Africa's David Bedingham found himself part of a controversial moment on Day 2. It was the final over before the lunch break on the second day when Bedingham was batting on 31*. Bedingham tried to play the Beau Webster delivery off the back foot but all he managed was to hit the ball on to his flap of the right pad.

Was it Out or Not?

While the ball got stuck on his flap, Australian keeper Alex Carey was trying to attempt a potential catch. That is when Bedingham took the ball in his hand and threw it on the ground. There was a mild appeal after this, but the umpires declared it as a dead ball. And that eventually seemed to be the right call.

“I panicked big time because I think Carey was standing up, so he was quite close,” Bedingham said.

“I think, the way I dropped the ball, picked up the ball, came across a bit dodgy," he added.

SA vs Aus - Who Holds Edge After Day 2?

With two wickets in hand, Australia have a lead of 218 runs at the end of Day 2. Currently, it is difficult to choose between the two as the Lord's pitch has assisted bowlers and been a nightmare for the batters.

All SA would be hoping for is to polish off the remaining two wickets for as less as possible. SA should be comfortable chasing anything less than 230-250. All in all, there is a high possibility the Test could be over today.