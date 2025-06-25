'Don’t Bowl...': Former Indian Star Mohammad Kaif Sends Massive Criticism Towards Mohammed Siraj Following Poor Outing In Headingley Test

The Indian Cricket Team despite a strong outing with the bat across both innings of the first Test match failed to pick up the win in the first Test against England. The Indian Cricket Team witnessed it's batters score five centuries across both innings but the match slipped out of India's hands due to weak bowling and fielding. The Indian bowling unit came under much scrutiny as it was a repeat of what was seen during the BGT 2024-25. The Indian bowling unit is over dependent on Jasprit Bumrah while other bowlers don't pick up any wickets.

One of the bowlers who has come under criticism due to this is Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammad Kaif Asks Siraj To Not Bowl With His Heart

Following the end of the first Test, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was very critical of the way Mohammed Siraj bowled during the first Test. Mohammad Kaif in a video on his YouTube channel criticized the fast bowler and shut down claims that Siraj bowls with his heart and asked the bowler to use his mind.

“People say Mohammed Siraj tried very hard, bowls with his heart. Sir, don’t bowl with your heart, bowl with your mind and with line and length where we can get wickets,” said Mohammad Kaif in his YouTube video.

India Take Positives From First Test Despite 5 Wicket Loss

India despite the five wicket loss to England in the first Test of the five match series, walked away from Headingley with some positives, especially in the batting department. India's batting unit saw a massive improvement in comparison to the Border Gavaskar Trophy where the Indian batting line up had come under scrutiny due to their bad performance.